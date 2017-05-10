Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor wave to supporters. Photo: AFP
More than 85,000 people crammed into Malaysia's Bukit Jalil stadium Thursday night to hear the embattled prime minister vow another electoral victory ahead of a widely expected snap election this year. Najib Razak, who arrive in China Friday to attend the two-day 'Belt and Road' summit in Beijing, told the crowd the ruling party would triumph despite allegations of corruption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC