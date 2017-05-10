Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor wave to supporters. Photo: AFP

More than 85,000 people crammed into Malaysia's Bukit Jalil stadium Thursday night to hear the embattled prime minister vow another electoral victory ahead of a widely expected snap election this year. Najib Razak, who arrive in China Friday to attend the two-day 'Belt and Road' summit in Beijing, told the crowd the ruling party would triumph despite allegations of corruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.