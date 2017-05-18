Malaysia's GDP Growth Recovery To Sus...

Malaysia's GDP Growth Recovery To Sustain For The Year, Say Economists

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Mohd Khairi Idham Amran, Zarul Effendi Razal and S. Joan Santani KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 -- Malaysia's Gross Domestic Product growth of 5.6 per cent recorded in the first quarter of this year, the highest quarterly growth seen in two years, signals an economic recovery that economists say will sustain until the end of the year. Affin Hwang Investment Bank Vice-President and Head of Retail Research Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan said the economy was recovering due to rising exports, improving commodity prices and positive turnaround in the manufacturing sector, after having recorded the lowest GDP growth since 2009 last year at 4.2 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,143,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC