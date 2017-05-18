Malaysia's GDP Growth Recovery To Sustain For The Year, Say Economists

By Mohd Khairi Idham Amran, Zarul Effendi Razal and S. Joan Santani KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 -- Malaysia's Gross Domestic Product growth of 5.6 per cent recorded in the first quarter of this year, the highest quarterly growth seen in two years, signals an economic recovery that economists say will sustain until the end of the year. Affin Hwang Investment Bank Vice-President and Head of Retail Research Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan said the economy was recovering due to rising exports, improving commodity prices and positive turnaround in the manufacturing sector, after having recorded the lowest GDP growth since 2009 last year at 4.2 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.