Malaysia's $1.7bn deal to cut 1MDB debt falls through

A $1.7-billion property deal that was expected to ease the debt burden of Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad fell through on Wednesday, complicating Prime Minister Najib Razak's efforts to move on from a financial scandal surrounding the fund. TRX City Sdn Berhad, a former 1MDB division now owned by the Malaysian finance ministry, said a deal to sell 60% of Bandar Malaysia -- a major real estate development project in Kuala Lumpur -- lapsed because the buyers "failed to meet the payment obligations".

