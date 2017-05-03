Malaysians must stand firm against RUU355, says G25
PETALING JAYA: Moderate Malaysians must stand firm against the move to amend the Syariah Court Act 1965 as it will alter the secular nature of Malaysia, said a member of the G25 eminent Malays' group. Datuk Noor Farida Ariffin said it was vital to uphold Malaysia's secular Constitution, which is the social contract agreed upon by the country's founding fathers.
