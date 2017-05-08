Malaysian students build their own robots under pilot programme

Organisers say literacy in robotics and coding will become an important requirement in our lives and critical for the progress of mankind A robotic programme tailored to provide secondary school students basic designing, coding and sensor training in robotic development has been introduced recently Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd together with Petrosains, The Discovery Centre in Malaysia. Open to students from schools surrounding the Pusat Internet 1Malaysia across the nation, the workshop is aimed at diversifying the role of the PI1M centres to be a creative learning platform for the communities.

