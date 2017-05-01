Malaysian IS suspect 'may have fled t...

Malaysian IS suspect 'may have fled to far South'

Read more: Bangkok Post

Security agencies are looking to verify whether an armed man suspected of connections with the Islamic State fled to southern Thailand after Malaysian authorities arrested six of his colleagues. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday confirmed Thai security authorities were looking into the reports and the arrests.

Chicago, IL

