Malaysian family sue Honda, Takata in US over air bag defect

A Malaysian man has sued Honda and the Takata Corp. for wrongful death after his wife was killed in a car accident that left shrapnel from a defective air bag part lodged in her skull. Nida Fatin Mat Asis, a 29-year-old doctor, was driving the Honda City that crashed in Malaysia's eastern Sabah state on April 16 last year.

