Malaysian court acquits 2 1MDB critics of financial sabotage
KUALA LUMPUR: Two staunch government critics were acquitted on Friday of attempting to sabotage Malaysia's banking and financial services by lodging reports to foreign authorities on state fund 1MDB. Former UMNO division leader Khairuddin Abu Hassan and his lawyer Matthias Chang were charged in October 2015 for committing the offences at five different locations: France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Hong Kong and Singapore.
