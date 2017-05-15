Malaysiakini CEO charged with making ...

Malaysiakini CEO charged with making offensive remarks against A-G

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysiakini's chief executive officer J. Premesh Chandran has been charged at a Sessions Court here with allegedly making offensive remarks against the Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali when airing videos of former Batu Kawan Umno vice-chief Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan on the KiniTV website. Premesh, who is a director with video portal KiniTV Sdn Bhd, was accused of two counts of making and initiating communication with intention to annoy other people through a video entitled "Khairuddin: Apandi Ali not fit to be AG, he should quit immediately" on July 27 last year.

Chicago, IL

