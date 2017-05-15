Malaysia ups defence against WannaCry...

Malaysia ups defence against WannaCry ransomware cyberattacks

A photo taken on May 15, 2017 shows staff monitoring the spread of ransomware cyber-attacks at the Korea Internet and Security Agency in Seoul. KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has stepped up the national cyberdefence and security system to check the WannaCry ransomware cyberattacks that hit the world last Friday, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Salleh Said Keruak on Tuesday .

