Malaysia seizes African pangolin scales worth $2.1 million
Malaysian authorities say they have seized pangolin scales worth 9.2 million ringgit and believed to have been smuggled from Africa. Deputy customs director Paddy Abdul Halim says officers made two seizures last week at the Kuala Lumpur airport cargo warehouse based on a tip.
