Malaysia seizes 330 exotic tortoises ...

Malaysia seizes 330 exotic tortoises from Madagascar

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Deputy Customs Director, Abdul Wahid Sulong shows off seized Ploughshare, right and Indian Star, left, tortoise after a press conference at Customs office in Sepang, Malaysia, Malaysia on Monday, May 15, 2017. Malaysian authorities say they have seized 330 exotic tortoises from Madagascar worth 1.2 million ringgit in the latest heist of illegal wildlife and animal parts being smuggled into the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC