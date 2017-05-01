Malaysia sceptical over death of IS l...

Malaysia sceptical over death of IS leader in Syria

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities are sceptical whether the country's top IS operative in Syria, Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, is truly dead. This comes after various intelligent sources, including a Facebook posting by Wanndy's wife Nor Mahmudah, reported that he was killed in a drone attack over the weekend.

Chicago, IL

