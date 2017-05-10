Malaysia: Ruling party celebrates 71st anniversary, PM Najib hints at early polls
MALAYSIA'S Prime Minister Najib Razak on Thursday asked members of the ruling party United Malay National Organisation and his supporters to be prepared for polls, in one of the strongest signs yet from the leader that he may call early elections. Najib, whose tenure ends by the second half of next year, is seeking a fresh mandate to rule as he faces down a multi-billion dollar financial scandal and an internal revolt led by his former mentor.
