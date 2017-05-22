Malaysia: Rights groups upset after u...

Malaysia: Rights groups upset after university nixes LGBT student march

Friday May 19

CIVIL society groups are railing against the cancellation of a LGBT public awareness campaign organised by Taylor's University students, saying the move goes against the spirit of Malaysia's Federal Constitution. One of the event's co-supporter, Selangor's Community Awareness Association , called the decision a letdown as Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak had just called on the country to steer clear of extremism to maintain public peace.

Chicago, IL

