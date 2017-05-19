Malaysia records best economic growth in two years

The Malaysian economy in the first quarter of 2017 expanded 5.6 percent year-on-year, its best in two years since the first quarter of 2015, beating expectations and forecasts. At a press briefing on Friday morning, Bank Negara Malaysia governor Muhammad bin Ibrahim told reporters that the higher-than-expected result was supported by strong consumption and investment, public sector spending and higher exports.

