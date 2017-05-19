Malaysia records best economic growth...

Malaysia records best economic growth in two years

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Malaysian economy in the first quarter of 2017 expanded 5.6 percent year-on-year, its best in two years since the first quarter of 2015, beating expectations and forecasts. At a press briefing on Friday morning, Bank Negara Malaysia governor Muhammad bin Ibrahim told reporters that the higher-than-expected result was supported by strong consumption and investment, public sector spending and higher exports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,855 • Total comments across all topics: 281,140,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC