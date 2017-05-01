Malaysia police arrest 6 people linked to ISIS
Malaysian authorities have nabbed six people linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in a month-long operation, police said in a statement on Wednesday. Four men and two women were arrested in the states of Kelantan, Pahang, Malacca, Johor and Penang.
