Malaysia police arrest 6 people linked to ISIS

Malaysian authorities have nabbed six people linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in a month-long operation, police said in a statement on Wednesday. Four men and two women were arrested in the states of Kelantan, Pahang, Malacca, Johor and Penang.

Chicago, IL

