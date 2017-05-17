Malaysia: North Korean restaurant closes after Jong Nam assassination

MALAYSIA's only North Korean restaurant has closed just two months after the assassination of dictator Kim Jong Un's brother at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. Koryo Pyongyang restaurant in inner-city Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's only one of more than 100 regime-owned North Korean restaurants worldwide, reportedly closed allegedly as the result of declining clientele and revenue. "The restaurant, the only one that the North has been operating in Malaysia, recently went out of business, and the North seemed to have withdrawn its workers," an anonymous source told South Korea's Yonhap News Agency .

