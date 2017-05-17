Malaysia: North Korean restaurant clo...

Malaysia: North Korean restaurant closes after Jong Nam assassination

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Asian Correspondent

MALAYSIA's only North Korean restaurant has closed just two months after the assassination of dictator Kim Jong Un's brother at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. Koryo Pyongyang restaurant in inner-city Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's only one of more than 100 regime-owned North Korean restaurants worldwide, reportedly closed allegedly as the result of declining clientele and revenue. "The restaurant, the only one that the North has been operating in Malaysia, recently went out of business, and the North seemed to have withdrawn its workers," an anonymous source told South Korea's Yonhap News Agency .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC