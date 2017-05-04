Malaysia: Metal giants Megadeth cave ...

Malaysia: Metal giants Megadeth cave to Muslim pressure

Yesterday

LOS ANGELES heavy metal band Megadeth agreed to cut songs that were potentially "offensive" to Muslims after the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party Youth group voiced its objection to them touring the country. Tweeting on Thursday before the band's show, frontman Dave Mustaine responded to a fan informing him there would be no PAS Youth protest: "Thank you.

Chicago, IL

