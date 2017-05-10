Malaysia March factory output up 4.6 ...

Malaysia March factory output up 4.6 pct y/y, meets forecast

22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 Malaysia's industrial production in March rose 4.6 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, supported by strength in the manufacturing and mining sectors. Output growth was in line with a 4.6 percent annual rise forecast by a Reuters poll and slightly slower than the 4.7 percent increase in February.

Chicago, IL

