Malaysia March factory output up 4.6 pct y/y, meets forecast
KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 Malaysia's industrial production in March rose 4.6 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, supported by strength in the manufacturing and mining sectors. Output growth was in line with a 4.6 percent annual rise forecast by a Reuters poll and slightly slower than the 4.7 percent increase in February.
