Malaysia Holds Rate as Prices Seen Mo...

Malaysia Holds Rate as Prices Seen Moderating After Recent Surge 20 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Bloomberg

Malaysia left its benchmark interest rate unchanged as policy makers judged consumer price gains will moderate and as a stronger ringgit reduced the need to guard against capital outflows. Bank Negara Malaysia kept its key rate at 3 percent, it said in a statement in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,997,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC