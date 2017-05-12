Malaysia Holds Rate as Prices Seen Moderating After Recent Surge 20 minutes ago
Malaysia left its benchmark interest rate unchanged as policy makers judged consumer price gains will moderate and as a stronger ringgit reduced the need to guard against capital outflows. Bank Negara Malaysia kept its key rate at 3 percent, it said in a statement in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.
