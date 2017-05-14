Malaysia firefighters rescue turtle trapped in power station

Malaysian firefighters have rescued a 60-kilogram turtle found firmly stuck to a flood gate at a power station near the Malacca Strait. District Fire Chief Razif Mohamad Haris says firefighters heeded an emergency call Thursday and found the turtle, believed to be a hawksbill, trapped in the barrier gate used to filter foreign objects from entering the power station in northwestern Negeri Sembilan state.

