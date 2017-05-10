Malaysia considering NK travel warning before Asian Cup preliminary

Malaysia, which has been at serious diplomatic odds over the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half brother Kim Jong-nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport early this year, is studying the issuance of a North Korea travel warning in order to change the venue of its upcoming Asian Cup preliminary against the North from Pyongyang to a neutral area, a US broadcaster said Friday. The Malaysian government will notify the Football Association of Malaysia of its decision on the travel warning as early as possible, Voice of America quoted Malaysian Sports Minister Khairy Jamalud din Abu Bakar as telling the Singaporean English-language broadcaster Channel NewsAsia.

