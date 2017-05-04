Malaysia Coffee Fest 2017 Offers More Than 60 Top Brands To Coffee Enthusiasts

If you are a coffee enthusiast, the Malaysia Coffee Fest 2017 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre is the place to be this weekend as more than 60 local and international brands of top class coffee, will be brewed to tickle your taste buds. Its organiser, Conference and Exhibition Management Services general manager, Steven Tan said coffee in Malaysia had enjoyed a promising growth in recent years, mostly due to the increasing urbanisation of the country.

