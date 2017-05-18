Malaysia B738 at Kuala Lumpur on May ...

Malaysia B738 at Kuala Lumpur on May 21st 2017, rejected takeoff due to suspected tyre damage

Read more: AVHerald

A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800, registration 9M-MXV performing flight MH-127 from Kuala Lumpur to Perth,WA , was accelerating for takeoff from Kuala Lumpur's runway 14R when the crew rejected takeoff at high speed suspecting a tyre had burst. The aircraft slowed safely and returned to the apron.

Chicago, IL

