Malaysia arrests two Turks suspected of threatening national security

Malaysian police have arrested two Turks, including the head of an international school, suspected of activities threatening national security, police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said. The men, school head Turgay Karaman and businessman Ihsan Aslan, were arrested on Tuesday under a section of the penal code related to "terrorist acts", he said in a Tweet.

