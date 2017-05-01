Malaysia Airlines to add new routes, hire more staff by year-end
May 3 Malaysia Airlines will add 11 new routes and embark on a hiring spree by year-end amid a boost in demand from international customers, Chief Executive Peter Bellew said on Wednesday. The Malaysian national carrier is in the midst of a turnaround after suffering two tragedies in 2014 - when Flight MH370 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing mysteriously disappeared, and Flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down in eastern Ukraine.
