Malaysia Airlines to add new routes, hire more staff by year-end

May 3 Malaysia Airlines will add 11 new routes and embark on a hiring spree by year-end amid a boost in demand from international customers, Chief Executive Peter Bellew said on Wednesday. The Malaysian national carrier is in the midst of a turnaround after suffering two tragedies in 2014 - when Flight MH370 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing mysteriously disappeared, and Flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down in eastern Ukraine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.