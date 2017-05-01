Malaysia Airlines to add new routes, ...

Malaysia Airlines to add new routes, hire more staff by year-end

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 3 Malaysia Airlines will add 11 new routes and embark on a hiring spree by year-end amid a boost in demand from international customers, Chief Executive Peter Bellew said on Wednesday. The Malaysian national carrier is in the midst of a turnaround after suffering two tragedies in 2014 - when Flight MH370 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing mysteriously disappeared, and Flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down in eastern Ukraine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,743,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC