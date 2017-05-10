Malaysia-Afghanistan Bilateral Trade To Grow 10 Pct This Year

Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has encouraged Malaysians to take up entrepreneurship as it can not only generate income, but also create job opportunities for others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.