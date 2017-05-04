Make-up artists showcase peacock beauty in Malaysia

A model poses as she shows a creation by Malaysian make-up artist Sheena during the Malaysian Heritage Make Up Show in Kuala Lumpur on May 6, 2017. KUALA LUMPUR: Women donned peacock-style headgear and brightly coloured make-up in Malaysia at an event showcasing creative interpretations of traditional Malay costumes and make-up techniques.

