Major reshuffle in Bukit Aman NCID

IPOH: Bukit Aman's Narcotics Crime Investigation Department will undergo a major reshuffle following the arrests of 16 policemen, including senior officers, said Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim . The Deputy Inspector-General of Police said other measures would also be taken to prevent leakage of operational information to syndicates.

Chicago, IL

