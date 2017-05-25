M-cyclist killed in crash

M-cyclist killed in crash

Kota Kinabalu: A man succumbed to his injuries hours after the Honda EX-5 motorcycle he was riding crashed into a Toyota Rush at a U-turn near Taman Puri Warisan along Jalan Tuaran bypass, here, Tuesday. Wong Yee Sang, 53, from Pahang, succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital in Likas on Wednesday.

