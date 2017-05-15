Lo's role in early Malaysia praised

29 min ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: Minister of Special Tasks Datuk Teo Chee Kang praised first Chinese Chief Minister of Sabah, Tan Sri Peter Lo, for his great contributions to the State. "After the concept of Malaysia was put forward by Tunku Abdul Rahman in 1961, being the first local lawyer in Sabah, Lo was one of the leaders instrumental in drafting the 20 Points safeguards for Sabah, which were subsequently incorporated into the Malaysia Agreement and the Federal Constitution.

Chicago, IL

