Look beyond May 13, Malaysians urged

PETALING JAYA: Two men have made it their mission to spread the message of unity and peace to Malaysians on a day many would prefer to forget May 13. Dressed in their traditional costumes and wearing placards, youth leader Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and his friend Chong Hock Soon handed out some 1,000 letters to people in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor on Saturday. "The point we want to make is that instead of looking at May 13 as a day in which Malays and Chinese fought one another in 1969, this is a reminder of unity in which we overcome racial differences, riots and protest, and become stronger as a Malaysian society and citizens regardless of whether you're a Malay, Chinese or Indian.

