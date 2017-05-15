Linde Group may invest RM2b in Malaysia

Linde Group may invest RM2b in Malaysia

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Daily Express

BANTING: Linde Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a unit of German-based Linde Group, may invest about RM2 billion in Malaysia under the company's proposed five-year plan, said its Asia Pacific Chief Operating Officer, Sanjiv Lamba. "We aspire to invest even more and might reach the RM2 billion mark, if the opportunity presents themselves as our investments are linked to the investments of our customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,070,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC