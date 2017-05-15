Linde Group may invest RM2b in Malaysia
BANTING: Linde Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a unit of German-based Linde Group, may invest about RM2 billion in Malaysia under the company's proposed five-year plan, said its Asia Pacific Chief Operating Officer, Sanjiv Lamba. "We aspire to invest even more and might reach the RM2 billion mark, if the opportunity presents themselves as our investments are linked to the investments of our customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC