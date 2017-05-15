Linde Group may invest RM2b in Malaysia

BANTING: Linde Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a unit of German-based Linde Group, may invest about RM2 billion in Malaysia under the company's proposed five-year plan, said its Asia Pacific Chief Operating Officer, Sanjiv Lamba. "We aspire to invest even more and might reach the RM2 billion mark, if the opportunity presents themselves as our investments are linked to the investments of our customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.