Lemon juice producer has better luck outside Sabah

Kota Kinabalu: Paul Chang is yearning for the day his Sabah-produced lemonade drinks will fill supermarket shelves in the State. But he accepts his dream may take a while because of stiff competition from imports even though the weakened ringgit that should give Malaysians more reason to support home brands.

Chicago, IL

