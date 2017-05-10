Lao PM visits Malaysia to boost ties
LAO PRIME MINISTER Thongloun Sisoulith and his delegation were on an official visit to Malaysia from Tuesday to yesterday at the invitation of Prime Minister Najib Tun Abdul Razak. This is Thongloun's first visit to Malaysia since taking the top government post a year ago.
