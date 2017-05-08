Kenya hospital wall collapses in heav...

Kenya hospital wall collapses in heavy rain, killing six

9 hrs ago

At least six people, including four children, were killed in Kenya's port city of Mombasa on Monday after a hospital wall collapsed under heavy rain, officials said. "Among the dead are four children aged between 5 and 15, and their mother.

Chicago, IL

