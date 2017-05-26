Kedah Customs makes year's biggest dr...

Kedah Customs makes year's biggest drug bust - " 198kg, worth RM18.3mil

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: The Kedah Customs Department has made what is believed to be the biggest drug haul so far this year with the Customs deputy director-general Datuk Zulkifli Yahya said a team of officers from the Vehicles Inspection Branch and Enforcement Unit foiled an attempt to smuggle the drugs into the country on Tuesday. "They stopped a white Proton Iswara driven by a 26-year-old Malaysian at the inspection lane of the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex here," Zulkifli told a press conference at the complex on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,486 • Total comments across all topics: 281,303,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC