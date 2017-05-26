Kedah Customs makes year's biggest drug bust - " 198kg, worth RM18.3mil

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: The Kedah Customs Department has made what is believed to be the biggest drug haul so far this year with the Customs deputy director-general Datuk Zulkifli Yahya said a team of officers from the Vehicles Inspection Branch and Enforcement Unit foiled an attempt to smuggle the drugs into the country on Tuesday. "They stopped a white Proton Iswara driven by a 26-year-old Malaysian at the inspection lane of the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex here," Zulkifli told a press conference at the complex on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.