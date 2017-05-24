Jobless man charged with stealing Bank Negara antiques

KUALA LUMPUR: A 30-year-old jobless man was charged at a magistrate's court here for stealing antiques from Bank Negara. Gusti Mohd Nuruddin Asari allegedly stole a gold dokoh , a tumbuk lada , a casing for the tumbuk lada and a keris belonging to Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara.

