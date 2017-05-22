JJPTR founder Lee and two aides reman...

JJPTR founder Lee and two aides remanded in Taiping

1 hr ago

TAIPING: JJ Poor To Rich founder Johnson Lee and two of his aides will be remanded until Tuesday for further investigations into the company's investment scheme. Led by police, the three arrived at the courthouse here from the Taiping district police headquarters at around 8.25am on Monday.

