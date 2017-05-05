Japan to offer patrol planes to Malaysia

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

TOKYO: Japan plans to donate retired military patrol aircraft to Malaysia, a report said Friday, as alliances strengthen in response to China's maritime claims. The two countries are among a number in the region stepping up defence cooperation against what they see as Beijing's aggressive stance on the high seas.

Chicago, IL

