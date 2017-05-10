Japan pitches for Malaysia-Singapore rail project

Japan is stepping up efforts to win a Malaysia-Singapore high-speed railway project by sending a high-level mission to Kuala Lumpur to campaign for the adoption of the shinkansen bullet train system. During a recent high-speed rail symposium in the Malaysian capital, Japanese Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Keiichi Ishii said: "In the past 52 years, there has never been a fatal accident involving the shinkansen bullet train system" which proves its high quality and stability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.