It's the gallows for former cook who murdered UiTM student

21 min ago Read more: The Star Online

TAIPING: A former cook was sent to the gallows by the High Court here for murdering a student by slashing her throat, two years ago. Judicial Commissioner Mohamed Zaini Mazlan convicted Syarafi Abu, 27, after ruling that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution's case.

Chicago, IL

