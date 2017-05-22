Iranian reciter Hamed Alizadeh tops a...

Iranian reciter Hamed Alizadeh tops at Malaysian Quran contest

Sunday

Iranian reciter Hamed Alizadeh has won the first prize at the 59th International Al-Quran Recital and Memorizing Assembly in Malaysia. He received his prize during the closing ceremony of the competition at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday night, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Sunday.

