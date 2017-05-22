Iranian reciter Hamed Alizadeh tops at Malaysian Quran contest
Iranian reciter Hamed Alizadeh has won the first prize at the 59th International Al-Quran Recital and Memorizing Assembly in Malaysia. He received his prize during the closing ceremony of the competition at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday night, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC