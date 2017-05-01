Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand join forces against EU on palm oil
Workers collect oil palm fruits at Felda Sungai Tengi Selatan plantation in Sungai Tengi, 100 km north of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Source: Reuters/Bazuki Muhammad ASEAN neighbours and the world's top palm oil producers Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have vowed to fight a European Union resolution they fear would deal a major blow to one of their biggest exports.
