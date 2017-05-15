Home Ministry Confirms Two Malaysians...

Home Ministry Confirms Two Malaysians Killed In Marawi

Friday May 26 Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The home ministry has confirmed the two individuals killed in battles with security forces in Marawi City, Mindanao in the Philippines were Malaysians. However, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also home minister, said the ministry was now scrutinising details of the identities of the men before making further statements.

Chicago, IL

