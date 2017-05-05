Hawkers arrested after hijacking council lorry

GEORGE TOWN: Two hawkers were arrested for hijacking a lorry owned by the Penang Island City Council during a raid at their food stall in Tanjung Tokong. George Town OCPD Senior Asst Comm Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the duo were arrested shortly after the incident, which happened at around 8.45pm on Thursday.

