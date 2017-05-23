Geely agrees to buy Malaysia's Proton, report says
PARIS/BEIJING --Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom, sources said, beating out rival bidder PSA Group. Geely Holding, which controls Geely Automobile and Volvo Cars, will acquire 49 percent of Proton, the sources said on Tuesday.
