Former Mahb GM charged with CBT
KUALA LUMPUR: A former senior general manager with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd was charged in a Sessions Court here with committing criminal breach of trust by making a medical claim that was not covered by the company. Md Shamsuri Md Isa, 40, is accused of committing CBT by receiving medical treatment in the form of laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy surgery that was not covered by MAHB worth RM43,693.55 from Prince Court Medical Centre Sdn Bhd here on Dec 19, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC