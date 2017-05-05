Former Mahb GM charged with CBT

KUALA LUMPUR: A former senior general manager with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd was charged in a Sessions Court here with committing criminal breach of trust by making a medical claim that was not covered by the company. Md Shamsuri Md Isa, 40, is accused of committing CBT by receiving medical treatment in the form of laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy surgery that was not covered by MAHB worth RM43,693.55 from Prince Court Medical Centre Sdn Bhd here on Dec 19, 2015.

