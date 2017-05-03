Fatal van crash: Traders not supposed...

Fatal van crash: Traders not supposed to leave market early, council says

2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

THE van driver who rammed into night market stalls at Golden Hill in Cameron Highlands on Sunday, resulting in two deaths, reportedly violated licensing rules when he left the area early before the permitted time. According to district council president Datuk Zainal Abidin Md Amin, all traders are not supposed to drive their vehicles out from the night market site before 11pm.

Chicago, IL

